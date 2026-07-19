Standard Chartered Aktie
WKN: 859123 / ISIN: GB0004082847
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19.07.2026 12:30:00
4 Cryptocurrencies Poised to Deliver Huge Gains, According to Standard Chartered
If you're looking for an optimistic take on the future trajectory of the crypto market, look no further than Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY). The bank's digital assets research team, led by Geoff Kendrick, has consistently set ultra-bullish price targets for the world's top cryptocurrencies.If Standard Chartered is right, the following four cryptocurrencies could deliver huge gains during the next 12 to 18 months.Even amid a bear market for crypto, Standard Chartered has doubled down on its bullish price targets for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It now thinks Bitcoin is headed to $100,000 by the end of 2026. Moreover, it is now predicting that Bitcoin could hit $200,000 in 2027 and a price of $500,000 in 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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