Standard Chartered Aktie

Standard Chartered für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 859123 / ISIN: GB0004082847

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.07.2026 12:30:00

4 Cryptocurrencies Poised to Deliver Huge Gains, According to Standard Chartered

If you're looking for an optimistic take on the future trajectory of the crypto market, look no further than Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY). The bank's digital assets research team, led by Geoff Kendrick, has consistently set ultra-bullish price targets for the world's top cryptocurrencies.If Standard Chartered is right, the following four cryptocurrencies could deliver huge gains during the next 12 to 18 months.Even amid a bear market for crypto, Standard Chartered has doubled down on its bullish price targets for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It now thinks Bitcoin is headed to $100,000 by the end of 2026. Moreover, it is now predicting that Bitcoin could hit $200,000 in 2027 and a price of $500,000 in 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Standard Chartered plc

mehr Nachrichten