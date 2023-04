4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) wrapped up the first three months of 2023 on an encouraging note. The shares closed above $100 on Friday, something they haven't done in more than three weeks. The media stock bellwether is also up 15% this young year, beating the market for a change.Can it keep the good times coming? April won't be boring. Let's check out some of the dates that could move Disney stock in the month ahead.Investors will have to wait until May for Disney's next quarterly report, but you may want to stay close on Monday, when the media giant virtually hosts its annual shareholder meeting. This promised to be a clash earlier this year, when activist investor Nelson Peltz was ready to wage a proxy battle, but he backed down in early February after Disney announced some of the changes he was advocating. Disney's move to shave $5.5 billion in costs and steer Disney+ to profitability by the end of fiscal 2024 pleased Peltz.