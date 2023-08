4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in August

It's been an uninspiring first seven months of 2023 for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors. The stock is trading flat year to date and has failed to participate in the market rally. Will the eighth month be the charm?Disney has a lot going on in August. It starts with fresh financials that will send the shares moving one way or the other next week. Investors will then have new streaming content, the return of a seasonal theme-park event, and a refashioned attraction area on tap for August. Can Disney stock get back on track? Let's go over some of the dates in the month ahead for investors to watch. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel