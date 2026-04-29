Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.04.2026 12:26:00

4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in May

Every month matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but May is going to be particularly busy. Disney has not one, but two big movies hitting theaters. The media also has several new attractions debuting in Florida, kicking off what is calls Disney's Cool Kids' Summer event.There's also a critical financial update for Disney next week. With Disney's global entertainment empire facing headwinds, are the tailwinds still there? Important numbers will come out in May. With Disney stock kicking off this week on a 10% year-to-date decline, let's take a closer look at four dates that can help turn the House of Mouse around.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disney

mehr Nachrichten