|
01.11.2023 14:15:00
4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in November
It's a brand new month for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The stakes are high for the bellwether media stock in November. We'll have a critical financial update, a pair of highly anticipated theatrical releases, and a major new theme park expansion debut before the end of the month. There's never a quiet month for Disney, but this month will be particularly busy for the House of Mouse. Let's take a closer look at the things to watch as a Disney shareholder in November. Disney's fiscal year ended in September, and it will announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Nov. 8. Analysts see revenue clocking in at $20.13 billion for the summertime quarter, flat with where it landed a year earlier. It's a different story on the bottom line, as Wall Street pros see earnings more than doubling to $0.68 a share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
