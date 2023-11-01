01.11.2023 14:15:00

4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in November

It's a brand new month for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The stakes are high for the bellwether media stock in November. We'll have a critical financial update, a pair of highly anticipated theatrical releases, and a major new theme park expansion debut before the end of the month. There's never a quiet month for Disney, but this month will be particularly busy for the House of Mouse. Let's take a closer look at the things to watch as a Disney shareholder in November. Disney's fiscal year ended in September, and it will announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Nov. 8. Analysts see revenue clocking in at $20.13 billion for the summertime quarter, flat with where it landed a year earlier. It's a different story on the bottom line, as Wall Street pros see earnings more than doubling to $0.68 a share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten