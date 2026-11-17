Wall Street is heading into one of the most consequential trading weeks of 2026, with several major events capable of influencing investor sentiment converging at once. Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, investors will receive Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) fiscal third-quarter earnings report, the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes, and the initial public offering (IPO) of artificial intelligence (AI) developer Anthropic. Meanwhile, memory manufacturer Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) is preparing to execute an 8-for-1 stock split that could attract attention from retail investors.

These events arrive during a particularly uncertain period for the stock market. Concerns around AI valuations, interest rate policy, political uncertainty, and corporate leadership shakeups have introduced unusual levels of volatility into an otherwise multiyear bull market.

Let's take a look at five important events taking place this week and what investors should be watching.

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