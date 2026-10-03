4 Developments That Will Determine the Fate of Lucid and Potential Bankruptcy

There was an initial shock to Lucid's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock price when it was announced that the company was working with restructuring consultant AlixPartners. Lucid and AlixPartners were both quick to dispel rumors of a potential bankruptcy, and after their work together concluded, AlixPartners concluded it was not recommending bankruptcy.

For investors willing to accept the risk that Lucid may in fact never turn its business around and may always be plagued by struggling gross profits, heavy cash burn, and consistent delays/recalls, its stock price could definitely pop if it can prove tangible progress in its turnaround. Here are four projects for investors to keep an eye on as Lucid tries to become the latest turnaround success story while rewarding investors.

For Lucid to start giving investors optimism, it first needs to execute its cash-saving plan, especially given that the company's cash burn remains elevated and the electric vehicle (EV) maker has failed to protect shareholders from significant dilution amid capital raises. More specifically, Lucid has identified $1.4 billion in cash reductions for 2026 alone. That will be driven by roughly $600 to $800 million in inventory optimization, roughly $500 million in reduced capital expenditures, and another roughly $200 million in operating expense savings.

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