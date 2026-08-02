ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
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03.08.2026 00:15:00
4 Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy This Month, Starting With ExxonMobil
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has the world on edge. The daily news flow from the region can lead to wide swings in oil and natural gas prices. But the truth is that the energy sector has long been volatile, and today's events aren't all that unusual. Which is why long-term investors should probably focus on reliable dividend-paying energy stocks.ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has one of the most impressive dividend histories in the energy industry. Close behind is Chevron (NYSE: CVX). For those looking to avoid direct commodity exposure, two of the most reliable high-yield stocks are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). With yields of up to 5.7%, this group of stocks could be your entry point into energy in August.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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