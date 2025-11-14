NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.11.2025 18:15:00
4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
With just a few weeks left in the year, now's a great time to review your savings, put idle money to work for you, and set yourself up for financial success in 2026 and beyond. Dividend investing is a solid strategy to build wealth.By buying stocks that pay a regular dividend, you can earn a steady passive income and grow your capital by reinvesting those dividends. Better still, when dividend-paying companies regularly raise their dividends, those payouts compound over time and can often turn your stocks into multibaggers.Here are four such magnificent multibagger-potential dividend stocks you could double up on right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!