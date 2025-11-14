NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

14.11.2025 18:15:00

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

With just a few weeks left in the year, now's a great time to review your savings, put idle money to work for you, and set yourself up for financial success in 2026 and beyond. Dividend investing is a solid strategy to build wealth.By buying stocks that pay a regular dividend, you can earn a steady passive income and grow your capital by reinvesting those dividends. Better still, when dividend-paying companies regularly raise their dividends, those payouts compound over time and can often turn your stocks into multibaggers.Here are four such magnificent multibagger-potential dividend stocks you could double up on right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
