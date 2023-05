4 Dividend Stocks Yielding 4%+ to Buy Right Now for Loads of Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's been a silver lining to the bear market in the stock market over the past year and a half. As stock prices fall, the yields on dividend-paying stocks rise. That's providing income-focused investors with more opportunities to boost their passive income.Many stocks currently yield over 4%, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are among the standout higher-yielding options. Here's why they're great buys for income-seeking investors right now . Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have plunged more than 30% from their recent high. That has pushed the office REIT's dividend yield up to 4%. That's an attractive rate for one of that beaten-down sector's few bright spots. Continue reading