|
14.05.2023 15:16:00
4 Dividend Stocks Yielding 4%+ to Buy Right Now for Loads of Passive Income
There's been a silver lining to the bear market in the stock market over the past year and a half. As stock prices fall, the yields on dividend-paying stocks rise. That's providing income-focused investors with more opportunities to boost their passive income.Many stocks currently yield over 4%, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are among the standout higher-yielding options. Here's why they're great buys for income-seeking investors right now. Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have plunged more than 30% from their recent high. That has pushed the office REIT's dividend yield up to 4%. That's an attractive rate for one of that beaten-down sector's few bright spots. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!