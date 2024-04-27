|
27.04.2024 11:06:00
4 Dominant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market
It's been a wild ride for investors since this decade began. Through each of the first four years, all three major stock indexes have traded off bear and bull markets, with the growth-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enduring the wildest swings.Despite losing 33% of its value during the 2022 bear market, the innovation-powered Nasdaq Composite has gained 49% since the beginning of 2023 and firmly established that it's in a new, albeit young, bull market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!