4 Dominant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Investing on Wall Street can sometimes be an adventure. Since the start of 2020, the three major stock indexes have bounced between bull and bear markets, with the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enduring the wildest swings.Although the Nasdaq Composite was largely responsible for lifting the broader market to new heights two years ago, and it's gained nearly 23% on a year-to-date basis, the index is still 20% below its record-closing high of mid-November 2021 and attempting to recover from the 2022 bear market. While some investors would view a 20% move lower in nearly two years as a disappointment, growth-seeking investors will approach this decline as an opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel