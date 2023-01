4 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're an everyday investor or a professional money manager who's been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, last year was rough. When the finish line was reached for 2022, all three major U.S. stock indexes had delivered their worst returns in 14 years.But there was a standout: Amid the proverbial rubble, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) stood tall with a loss of a modest 9% in 2022. That compares to the 33% decline the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite endured.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading