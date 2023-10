4 Dow Stocks Yield over 5%. Here's My Top Pick of the 4 to Buy Now.

Because of how it's configured and because it only has 30 components, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) (DJIA) isn't considered as good a measure of the broader stock market as the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq Composite. However, the DJIA still embodies reliability and industry leadership. For that reason, the DJIA can serve as a great starting point for investors searching for quality dividend stocks.Out of the 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the chemical company Dow (NYSE: DOW), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) are the only four stocks with dividend yields above 5%. The 5% yield threshold has become increasingly important of late given that the 10-year Treasury rate is 4.7%.Here's what Dow is doing right, what the other three companies are doing wrong, and why Dow stands out as the best high-yield stock in the DJIA to buy now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel