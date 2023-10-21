|
21.10.2023 13:21:00
4 Dow Stocks Yield over 5%. Here's My Top Pick of the 4 to Buy Now.
Because of how it's configured and because it only has 30 components, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) (DJIA) isn't considered as good a measure of the broader stock market as the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq Composite. However, the DJIA still embodies reliability and industry leadership. For that reason, the DJIA can serve as a great starting point for investors searching for quality dividend stocks.Out of the 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the chemical company Dow (NYSE: DOW), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) are the only four stocks with dividend yields above 5%. The 5% yield threshold has become increasingly important of late given that the 10-year Treasury rate is 4.7%.Here's what Dow is doing right, what the other three companies are doing wrong, and why Dow stands out as the best high-yield stock in the DJIA to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!