4 Easy Things You Can Do to Give Your Retirement Savings a Boost

You're probably well aware that if you don't make an effort to save for retirement, you may be forced to live on Social Security alone when you're older. And that could mean living frugally to an extreme.The average Social Security recipient today collects just $1,907 a month, or a little less than $23,000 per year. Granted, if you're far from retirement, the average monthly benefit (and yearly benefit) is likely to be much higher by the time your career wraps up due to inflation and cost-of-living adjustments.The point, however, is that it's important to bring savings with you into retirement. And in that regard, many people have work to do.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel