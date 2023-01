4 ETFs That Can Be Your Retirement Portfolio's Foundation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A very underrated part of investing is how many companies you can invest in with only a few purchases. Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- which are funds that contain many stocks in one investment -- investors can access hundreds or even thousands of companies with one purchase.As you're investing for retirement, you don't need tons of stocks to have a well-diversified and productive portfolio; you just need a few ETFs. Here are four that can be your retirement portfolio's foundation.The stock market has three major indexes -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones -- but the S&P 500 reigns supreme in popularity. Tracking the 500 largest public U.S. companies, the S&P 500 is the most followed index in the stock market, and its performance is often used interchangeably with the overall stock market's performance. Personally, the S&P 500 will always be in my portfolio.Continue reading