4 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market

Over long periods, Wall Street has demonstrated that it's a wealth-building machine. But over shorter timelines, it's also proven to be unpredictable and quite volatile. Over the previous four years, Wall Street's major stock indexes have alternated between bear and bull markets in successive years. These swings have been especially noticeable for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).During the 2022 bear market, the Nasdaq Composite shed a third of its value. But since the start of 2023, it's been nothing but green pastures for growth stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining a blistering 54% and reaching an all-time high. There's absolutely no question that Wall Street and the Nasdaq are in the midst of a new bull market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel