4 FAANG Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Be Big Winners in 2023 -- and 1 Analysts Aren't So Bullish About

The so-called FAANG stocks flopped in 2022. It wasn't pretty.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock (the "F" in FAANG because it was previously named Facebook) plunged 64%. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) didn't fare much better, with its shares sinking 51%. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (the "G" in FAANG due to its Google business) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 39% and 50%, respectively. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranked as the best performer in the group but still saw its shares tumble 27%.But all of that is water under the bridge now. The future could be better than the past. Here are four FAANG stocks that Wall Street thinks will be big winners in 2023 -- and one that analysts aren't so bullish about.