The S&P 500 has been on quite a run. The index gained 24.2% in 2023, 23.3% in 2024, and another 16.4% last year.

But stock market runs don't last forever. The index is up less than 10% so far this year, with just a few weeks to go before the calendar flips. And to be honest, we're due for a downturn, particularly as the economy wrestles with high interest rates and oil prices, as well as increasing fears about spending by big tech companies on artificial intelligence (AI).

In 2022, the S&P 500 lost 19%, and investors who had loaded up on growth stocks took some painful losses. Four financial stocks, however, had a very different year. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) gained 26.4%, Travelers (NYSE:TRV) rose 19.9%, Allstate (NYSE:ALL) climbed 15.3%, and Chubb (NYSE:CB) advanced 14.1%.

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