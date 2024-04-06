|
06.04.2024 11:06:00
4 Glorious Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market
Dealing with ups and downs is part of being an investor on Wall Street. Since this decade began, all three major stock indexes have traded off bear and bull markets in successive years.This volatility has been especially noteworthy for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which shed 33% of its value during the 2022 bear market, but has catapulted higher by 53% since the start of 2023. With the Nasdaq recently taking out its November 2021 record-closing high, there's absolutely no question that it's firmly established itself as being in a fresh bull market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!