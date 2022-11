4 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given soaring inflation and rising interest rates, Social Security stands to play an even more important role in retirees' income and spending plans. Perhaps now more than ever, people need to be able to rely on guaranteed monthly income to cover predictable expenses in retirement.Conventional wisdom says that you'll end up with more money by waiting until 70 to file for Social Security benefits, which is true to a large extent. However, there's a large segment of the population who would be better off claiming benefits as soon as possible. Below, we'll briefly review four reasons you might consider taking Social Security at 62. Continue reading