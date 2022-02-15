4 Green Flags for 23andMe's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a genetic testing company, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) is a futuristic business by default. There's nothing cooler than sending away a tube filled with your spit and getting (some of) the secrets of your genome unlocked and presented in a tidy report on your computer screen in return.Yet, the past few years have been something of a challenge for the company in terms of maintaining its early momentum. Revenue has been sliding, the company continues to operate at a loss, and the stock has now tumbled more than two-thirds from its high as management seeks to navigate its way forward. It is, no doubt, a challenging period for the company.Still, if the boosters of personalized medicine are to be believed, having your genes sequenced and screened for risks or peculiarities will be one of the most important healthcare activities of the future -- and 23andMe is highly likely to be at the forefront of this monster trend. So, let's examine a few reasons why this stock could be a winner over the next decade.Continue reading