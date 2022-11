4 Green Flags for ASML's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important semiconductor equipment makers in the world. The Dutch company is the world's largest producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the only manufacturer of top-tier extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems, which are required for the production of the world's smallest, densest, and most power-efficient chips.ASML's monopolization of that crucial technology -- which is used by top foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Samsung, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) -- makes it a linchpin and bellwether of the semiconductor industry. But that reputation is a double-edged sword: Persistent concerns regarding the deceleration of sales in the PC, smartphone, and cloud markets all caused ASML's stock to decline more than 30% from its all-time high of $870.85 a share last September.Image source: Getty Images.