4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Making sure your investment thesis in a company remains true should be far more important to your stock buying and selling decisions than the market's reaction to that company's latest earnings report.Consider the four stocks that we will look at today: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Trex (NYSE: TREX), Yeti (NYSE: YETI), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). While Trex and Yeti reported mixed earnings, SoFi and Global-e shined -- but, more importantly, the investment thesis for each looks healthier than ever. And yet, these four stocks are still trading down at least 47% or more year to date.Let's look at why it makes sense to put at least $100 into any (or all) of these four stocks for the long term. Continue reading