4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some great dividend stocks are being overlooked by the market, and investors can take advantage. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss the four stocks they like that are paying great dividends to shareholders. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 6, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 14, 2022.Continue reading