4 Huge Social Security Changes That Could Be on the Way

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone in Washington, D.C., knows that something needs to be done to preserve Social Security. Without action, the federal program's trust funds will run out of money as early as 2033. The disagreements lie in what should be done.President Biden recently met with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) about some potential Social Security reforms. However, a bipartisan group led by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats, is also working on solutions. This group is considering dozens of ideas, but a few that would make an especially big impact have already been leaked. Here are four huge Social Security changes that could be on the way.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading