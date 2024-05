4 Incomparable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market

Wall Street has been a stomping ground for volatility since this decade began. Although it's been a banner start to 2024, it was preceded by four consecutive years where the major stock indexes traded off bear and bull markets. No widely followed index has been more volatile than the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).In 2022, the index was mired in a bear market and shed 33% of its value by the time the year came to a close. But since the opening bell rang in 2023, this innovation-powered index has rallied a cool 60% and hit a fresh record high. There's absolutely no doubt that the Nasdaq is in a bull market -- albeit a fairly new one.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel