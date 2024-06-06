|
06.06.2024 11:44:00
4 Incredible Stocks Berkshire Hathaway Has Held for 13 Years or More
Warren Buffett is a legend on Wall Street. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett turned a failing textile business into one of the largest companies in the world today. His company has averaged 20% annualized returns since then, crushing the S&P 500's performance over the same period.One key to Buffett's long-term success is his buy-and-hold approach to investing. He focuses on buying and holding high-quality businesses for a long time, ignoring short-term market fluctuations and allowing winning investments to compound over time. Here are four incredible stocks that Berkshire Hathaway has continuously held for 13 years or more.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!