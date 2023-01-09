|
09.01.2023 13:48:00
4 Insurance-Related Resolutions
ERIE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is a time to think about how you want to refresh, renew and recharge. But it can be more than just dieting and hitting the gym. What about taking a fresh look at one of your biggest investments—your home?
Erie Insurance has four simple steps that can go a long way to protect your home in 2023.
Wherever you live, make sure your home and your family are protected based on your specific needs. Contact your Erie Insurance agent to find out more about ERIE's homeowners insurance and to make sure you have the right plan in place for the new year.
About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-insurance-related-resolutions-301715961.html
SOURCE Erie Insurance Group
