NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.01.2026 16:36:00
4 Key Financial Moves to Make Now That 2026 Has Begun
The start of a new year is a great time to focus on all things finance-related. As the year progresses, you may get busy with work, social plans, or other obligations.So January is an optimal time to tackle certain financial moves, including these.Whether you're working or retired, it's important to have a clear sense of how much money you have coming in and what your expenses look like. So now's the time to set up a budget for 2026 that allows you to make the most of your paycheck -- whether it's an employer paycheck or a combination of Social Security benefits and retirement plan withdrawals.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
