4 Key Metrics for Datadog Bulls and 1 for the Bears

Since reporting its third-quarter results on Tuesday, shares of cloud monitoring and analytics company Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have surged about 25%. Investors clearly love what the company had to say in its quarterly update.Investors cheered Datadog's strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and robust fourth-quarter outlook."Companies across all industries and sizes are building cloud applications and services to deliver positive business outcomes, including more users, higher revenue growth, improved productivity, and cost savings," said Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel in the company's third-quarter earnings release. "With our unified, cloud-native, end-to-end observability and security platform, Datadog is uniquely positioned to help our customers reach their goals."