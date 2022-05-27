4 Kinds of Social Security Benefits Older Americans May Be Eligible for

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security retirement benefits have kept millions of seniors out of poverty, and many workers look forward to the day they'll begin receiving checks every month from the Social Security Administration.But while retirement benefits are very well-known and much-anticipated, they are not the only kind of payments older Americans could be eligible for. It's best to understand all the different kinds of checks you could potentially receive from the SSA so that you don't leave money on the table. Here are four possible types of payments that could help you make ends meet later in life.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading