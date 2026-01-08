Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
|
08.01.2026 19:45:00
4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2026
We're in a new year, but some of the investing themes from the past continue to drive the markets. Tech stocks have been a consistent winner in the last three years, outperforming the market by a wide margin.The S&P 500 has gains of 81% in the last three years, which is an excellent return by any measure. But that's dwarfed by the returns of two popular tech exchange-traded funds -- the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF is up a whopping 144%, and the State Street Technology Select SPDR ETF is up 139%. As we swing into 2026, the investment thesis hasn't changed. Technology stocks, fueled by the massive build-out of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and machine learning, will likely continue to be a powerful tailwind for the stock market. Here are four excellent stocks that will benefit from that trend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
