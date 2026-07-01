OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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01.07.2026 20:08:43
4 Lessons for Future OpenAI and Anthropic Investors, Following SpaceX's Historic IPO
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, went public on June 12 at a valuation of $1.77 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history. It went public at $135 per share, started trading at $150, and hit a record high of $225.64 on June 16.But as of this writing, SpaceX's stock trades at about $160. Many investors who hopped on the bandwagon in its first four days are now underwater. That volatile market debut should teach investors four valuable lessons about hot IPOs like SpaceX -- and how they should approach OpenAI and Anthropic, two of the market's most eagerly anticipated AI IPOs, in the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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