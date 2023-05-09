|
09.05.2023 11:06:00
4 Magnificent ETFs to Buy Now That Are Proven Moneymakers
Over the long run, you'd have a hard time finding a better wealth creator than the stock market. Despite the volatility we've witnessed over the past 16 months, the annualized average total return of stocks has outpaced the likes of bank certificates of deposit (CDs), bonds, gold, oil, and home prices over the long term.Nevertheless, bear markets can be unpredictable in the short term, and the velocity of downside moves can be nothing short of unnerving. It can lead investors to seek out avenues of safety in a turbulent trading environment. That's where exchange-traded funds (ETFs) come into play.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!