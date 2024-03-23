|
23.03.2024 10:06:00
4 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market
Who needs theme parks packed with roller coasters when you can simply put your money to work on Wall Street? Over the previous four years, all three major stock indexes have traded off bear and bull markets, with the wildest swings observed in the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).When 2022 came to a close, the innovation-fueled Nasdaq had lost 33% of its value and badly trailed the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average in the return column. But since the proverbial curtain opened on 2023, the Nasdaq Composite has been off to the races, with the widely followed index gaining nearly 57% and pushing to all-time highs. There's absolutely no question that a new bull market has emerged on Wall Street.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
