20.01.2024 15:02:00
4 Magnificent Stocks I'm Done Waiting on a Dip for in 2024 -- but I'm Not Buying Them Hand Over Fist, Either
None of the stocks in this article will jump off the screen at you as blatant "value" opportunities. However, I'd argue that these excellent businesses are justified in commanding premium valuations from the market.Whether it's Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) and its triple-digit growth rates, Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) and its lengthy track record as an industry-leading compounder, or Rollins (NYSE: ROL) and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) and their recession-resilient operations, these companies are all best-in-class in their own ways.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
