|
20.01.2024 11:06:00
4 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
In 2023, Wall Street enjoyed a truly stellar year. Although the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record high, it was the 43% gain by the growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) that stole the spotlight.Yet in spite of this sizable bounce from the 2022 bear market lows, the high-flying Nasdaq Composite remains more than 7% below its all-time high, which was set in November 2021.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!