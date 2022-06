4 Metrics Proving Roku's Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While streaming services face a difficult post-pandemic environment, one in which gaining new subscribers has become more difficult, Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) competitive position in the industry is benefiting the company tremendously. Investors should look at some critical metrics that demonstrate Roku just keeps getting stronger with each passing quarter. And because of the stock's 60% fall this year, the business looks like the best streaming investment right now. In the latest quarter, Roku increased its active accounts by 1.1 million to total 61.3 million. This was up 14% compared to the prior-year period. Inflationary issues and supply-chain bottlenecks have pushed management to sell the company's hardware at a loss in recent quarters, but this is the right move to grow the user base. Continue reading