|
21.08.2022 11:06:00
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
It's been quite the year for the investing community. They've witnessed the S&P 500's worst first-half return since 1970, endured back-to-back quarters of U.S. gross domestic product declines, and are navigating their way through the most inflationary environment in four decades. It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory.But when there's peril on Wall Street, there's always opportunity. That's because every double-digit percentage downdraft in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. And what better place is there to find that growth potential than the Nasdaq 100?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!