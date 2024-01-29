|
29.01.2024 11:00:00
4 new AI features for developers in SingleStoreDB
Generative AI has had an immediate and enormous impact on software development. Software developers have embraced generative AI tools that help with coding, and they are working feverishly to build generative AI applications themselves. Databases can help—especially fast, scalable, multi-model databases like SingleStore.At the inaugural SingleStore Now conference, SingleStore announced several AI-focused innovations with developers in mind. These include SingleStore Scope, Aura, Notebooks, and the Elegance SDK. Given the impact that AI and LLMs are having on developers, it makes sense to dive into the ways that these innovations make developing AI applications easier.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!