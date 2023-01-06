4 New Contracts for 8 Machines to Kick Off New Year at Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP)

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, kicks off the New Year with 4 new contracts totaling 8 new machines including 3 K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) and 5 K1 Blue Light Towers. This announcement supports the Company’s commitment to growth and strengthening its revenues on the road to profitability.

The new contracts encompass both new clients and current clients adding to their existing agreements with new machines in new locations. The deployment locations and use cases are as follows:

Knightscope channel partner, and one of the largest security companies in the United States, added another K5 ASR to the security program of one of the largest finance companies in the nation. The K5 will patrol the parking lot and grounds of its customer’s regional corporate office in the Jacksonville, FL area with the goal of deterring thefts and other crimes and increasing the actual and perceived safety of the site’s employees and visitors.

Another expansion comes from an American entertainment company that operates integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming businesses. This client owns and operates over 40 properties in 20 states, and Knightscope will now be in 3 of their properties in 3 states. The latest contract will have a K5 patrolling the parking lots in front of an Illinois casino to stave off car thefts, break-ins, and criminal trespassing.

A residential developer committed to the preservation, restoration, and renovation of properties in Chicago, Kansas City, and St. Louis signed its first contract for a K5 ASR. They will use the K5 to patrol the parking lot of one of their many apartment complexes that houses university students at a well-known institution of higher learning.

A teaching hospital that’s been around for nearly 100 years has purchased 5 K1 Blue Light Towers to improve communications and safety on their New York medical campus.

Knightscope continues to create value for its existing and prospective clients, which is reflected in the building sales curve over the past year. These transactions further enhance the quality and growth profile of the Company by increasing portfolio exposure to higher-growth, multi-site end users allowing for long-term expansion.

