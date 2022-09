4 Next-Generation Tech Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no beating about the bush: It's been a trying year for investors. The combination of historically high inflation, a weakening U.S. economy, and heightened geopolitical tensions (e.g., Russia's invasion of Ukraine), pushed both the broad-based S&P 500 and technology-centric Nasdaq Composite firmly into a bear market.However, you wouldn't know the stock market is suffering through one of its worst years in decades by the actions of Wall Street's most-successful investors. Instead of retreating to the sideline, billionaire money managers have been actively buying stocks as the market dips. In particular, billionaires have really taken a liking to tech stocks focused on forward-looking innovation.What follows are four next-generation tech stocks billionaires simply can't stop buying.Continue reading