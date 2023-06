4 One-of-a-Kind Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As 2022 demonstrated, investing on Wall Street can, at times, be challenging. Following a year that saw the major U.S. stock indexes rocket to multiple record-closing highs, all three indexes plunged into a bear market last year. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the pain, with a loss of 33%.The good news for patient investors is there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. Although we'll never be able to accurately forecast when downturns will occur, how long they'll last, or ultimately where the precise bottom will be, we do know that all of the major indexes increase in value over long periods -- including the Nasdaq Composite. It effectively means that every sizable downturn in the stock market is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading