4 Painfully Common Investing Mistakes to Avoid Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've heard the news: The stock market this year is down, and in a big way. These are the times when investing mistakes can be especially costly.A quick review of four common investing mistakes can help you move through this tough market with minimal damage. Let's dive in so you can start tightening up your investment strategy today.Since January, the benchmark S&P 500 index is down 20%. Broadly, this means more investors are selling stocks versus buying. You might be inclined to do the same, hiding out in cash deposits until stocks return to growth.Continue reading