4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

It's been a rough year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened for 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have fallen into clear-cut correction territory, with declines topping 10%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has shed more than a quarter of its value, firmly placing it in a bear market.While there are a number of factors to blame for the fall of a major U.S. index into a bear market, such as COVID-19 supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine, our nation's central bank deserves its fair share of the blame.Although overseeing the monetary policy of the largest economy in the world doesn't come with an instruction manual, it's clear, in hindsight, the Federal Reserve left its foot on the accelerator too long (i.e., kept lending rates at historic lows). The end result is a 40-year high for inflation and record-low consumer confidence.