20.01.2022 11:51:00
4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash
While you might not like what I'm about to say, it's the truth: A stock market crash or steep correction may be brewing.Since the beginning of 1950, the benchmark S&P 500 has undergone 38 double-digit percentage declines, equating to roughly one every 1.9 years. Even though Wall Street doesn't strictly adhere to averages, it's important to recognize that crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle.On the other hand, dips in the market are also an incredible opportunity to pick up high-quality stocks at a discount. While there are numerous investing strategies that can make you richer over time, dividend stocks have a proven track record of outperforming their non-dividend-paying peers. Since dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested, they're the perfect way to put money to work in a volatile market.Continue reading
