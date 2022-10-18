4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform.If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF). Although the industry has struggled over the past year (due to a lack of progress on legalization) and these stocks are down big, here's why they are some of the best options for marijuana investors today.Multistate marijuana producer Curaleaf Holdings is one of the most popular cannabis companies in the country. It runs 144 dispensaries in 21 states. It's in top cannabis markets such as Florida, California, Illinois, and Massachusetts, and also has a presence in states that have recently legalized recreational pot, including New York and New Jersey.