28.06.2022 16:30:00
4 Potential Winners From Netflix's Advertising Plans
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) surprised investors when management shared its plans to start offering an ad-supported tier of the streaming service in the near future. The company has long eschewed the idea of advertisements on its platform, but it's gotten to work quickly as it looks to stem subscriber losses.Importantly, the company is looking to partner with other companies in order to streamline the operation. "We can be a straight publisher and have other people do all of the fancy ad-matching," co-CEO Reed Hastings said during Netflix's first-quarter earnings call. With the massive popularity of Netflix, those "other people" could have a big opportunity ahead.Here are four companies that could benefit from Netflix's advertising plans.Continue reading
