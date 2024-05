4 Preeminent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market

The previous four years have served as a reminder that Wall Street is highly unpredictable over short timelines. Since this decade kicked off, all three major stock indexes have traded off bear and bull markets on a couple of occasions.This volatility has been especially pronounced in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). After shedding a third of its value during the 2022 bear market, the Nasdaq Composite has skyrocketed 56% since the start of 2023. It also hit a fresh all-time high in April, which confirms that we're in a relatively new bull market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel